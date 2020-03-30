RPP Products Shifts Production to Hand Sanitizer to Help Combat COVID-19

The RPP team is working multiple shifts, seven days a week, to produce hand sanitizing liquid following FDA guidelines and is setting up a website to assist tax exempt charities with free hand sanitizer in limited quantities.

To help curb the current COVID-19 public health crisis, RPP Products Inc., a national privately held manufacturer and distributor of automotive chemicals and lubricants to the convenience and grocery channels, has partially shifted its resources to help with the shortage of hand sanitizer available to the public.

The team at RPP is working multiple shifts, seven days a week, to produce hand sanitizing liquid following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated guidelines.

”As we have seen with almost every commodity during this pandemic, it is not ‘business as usual,’ and consumers have dramatically changed their purchasing habits into ‘bigger is better.’ You can see this everywhere on all products right now. People shopping in all channels are trying to pantry load and shelf load their homes with large sizes,” said Eric Zwigart, CEO of RPP Products.

Because of this, RPP is not limiting production to two-ounce product, but are also packaging 32-ounce and 67.6-ounce of hand sanitizer because those sizes can more readily be produced in their facilities. The sizes also allow for RPP to provide product to health services professionals.

“We are producing product as fast as we possibly can to assist in the control of this global pandemic, and are also setting up a website so that we can also assist tax exempt 501(c)(3) charities with free hand sanitizer in limited quantities,” said Zwigart.

Reach out to your RPP Sales Representative or call (800) 657-4811 with any questions.