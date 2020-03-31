7-Eleven Donates 1 Million Masks Amid COVID-19 Shortage

The company provided all stores and franchisees with a supply of masks for use as they serve customers, and donated all remaining inventory to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

7-Eleven provided all stores and franchisees with a supply of masks for use by franchisees and their employees as they serve customers in their stores, and has donated 1 million remaining masks to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to aid the medical community tirelessly battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“7-Eleven is a brand that cares deeply about the people and communities in which we operate, particularly the first responders and the medical community who put their lives on the line for us every day,” said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. “When we heard shortages of masks were becoming a serious issue in hospitals, we felt it was our responsibility to respond and help.”

Hospitals are facing critical shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks and gloves, which has led to hospitals re-using masks and volunteers sewing masks at home to donate to local hospitals.

The brand is also taking steps inside and outside of stores to provide customers with what they need in a safe and clean environment. Stores will soon have sneeze guards at registers, and 7-Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling as well as increased the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces.

A leadership team at the company’s Store Support Center is dedicated to staying up to date with the CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines to make the best adjustments to business operations and policies as needed.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.