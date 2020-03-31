Back-of-House Data Management System

Freshmarx Central offers a full range of back-of-house data management and printing solutions that help future-proof kitchens and address the unique challenges of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores. Avery Dennison recently made its Freshmarx Prep app even more robust, and because it now works it on the Android operating system, the company was able to add hundreds of new features. The result is a platform that integrates a full suite of kitchen management applications into one cohesive automated system to help ensure food safety, increase efficiencies, save money, reduce waste and enhance the consumer experience.

Avery Dennison Corporation

www.averydennison.com