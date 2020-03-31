Casey’s Offers Employees Additional $2 Per Hour, Updates Store Hours

Casey’s is also offering store employees additional flex time and has implemented a new paid leave program for those who are required to quarantine or test positive for COVID-19 and are unable to work remotely.



Among its measures during COVID-19, to show appreciation and support for the team members who are on the frontlines of serving local communities, Casey’s General Stores is giving all full-time and part-time store employees an additional $2 per hour during this time. Managers, supervisors and trainers will receive an additional $100 per week.

Casey’s is also offering store employees additional flex time and has implemented an additional paid leave program for team members who are required to quarantine or test positive for COVID-19 and are unable to work remotely.

“Many communities rely on their local Casey’s for the essentials like groceries, fuel and household items, and our team members are an important part of those communities,” said Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey’s General Stores. “We’re giving our team members additional pay, flex time and paid time off because we’re so grateful for their commitment to serving our guests and making our communities better every day.”

In addition, stores in many markets are hiring as they remain open to offer guests freshly prepared food, fuel, groceries and household supplies.

Casey’s also has made adjustments to store operations and cleaning to protect the health of team members and guests, following all federal, local and municipal requirements. These include:

Enhanced cleaning: Casey’s stores are increasing the frequency of cleaning food prep equipment, counters, restrooms, door handles and fuel pumps, as well as other high-touch surfaces throughout stores.

Changes to prepared food, self-service drinks and ice cream: Casey’s is still serving fresh-made pizza and donuts, available for guests to carry out. Made-to-order sandwiches are available to order online, and customers will find individually packaged sandwiches available in stores. At this time, customers are asked to use only disposable cups for coffee and cold fountain drinks.

Closed seating areas and social distancing in stores: Stores no longer have seating available, and Casey’s asks that all customers eat or drink outside of our stores. Stores have also marked areas to help everyone maintain a safe distance.

Reduced store hours and accommodations for those at risk: Most stores will be shifting to be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. And many are reserving 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for shoppers who are at higher risk for illness, including those over 60, pregnant women or those with underlying health conditions.

“As we face this crisis together, we will continue to make adjustments to our stores in order to create a safer place for both our team members and our guests,” said Rebelez. “We greatly appreciate flexibility and patience as we navigate the changes in our world today so that we can continue to serve our communities through this difficult time.”

Casey’s General Stores operates over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.