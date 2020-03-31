Developing a COVID-19 Response Plan for Your Convenience Store

In early March, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to make headline news in the U.S., Roy Strasburger, president of StrasGlobal, a retail management solutions company, was putting together a task force of team members to determine the best course of action. Today, the company’s “COVID-19 Response Plan” is guiding its response in these difficult times.

“We started implementing our plan with communication and health protection actions first and gradually started working on the other areas,” Strasburger said. He added the company has not yet fully implemented all action items in the plan to date due to staffing, supply and technology challenges. “However, we are a much different company than we were three weeks ago,” he said.

Strasburger is now sharing the plan with other c-store retailers.

“In speaking to fellow retailers over the last week, I’ve come to the realization that, while everyone else started off at the same place we did, not everyone has a clear idea as to what to do,” Strasburger said. “We want to do our part to increase the COVID-19 knowledge base by showing actionable items that we, a relatively small operator, are implementing.”

The response plan includes best practices in communication with employees, hygiene practices, morale boosters, management and operations considerations, outreach and more.

StrasGlobal’s “COVID-19 Response Plan” can be accessed here: www.strasglobal.com/assets/StrasGlobal-covid-response-report-20200330-v7.pdf

Strasburger noted the response plan remains “a work in process” created by retailers rather than consultants, and designed to serve “the ‘lowest denominator’ store across the eight states we operate in.”