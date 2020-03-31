Pinnacle’s Affiniti Mobile Ordering Offers Social Distancing Solution

Utilizing Affiniti Mobile Ordering's Kitchen Display System, store employees will can see the customer's order, prepare the products for pickup, and deliver it to them curbside or at the pump.

The Pinnacle Corporation is offering retailers its Affiniti Cloud Mobile Ordering solution to help their customers and employees practice social distancing.

Retailers are on the frontlines along with first responders and healthcare professionals taking care of Americans’ basic and essential needs during this national crisis. And Pinnacle knows it is a challenge to help consumers and cashiers maintain recommended safe distances from each other when everybody has to come into the store to make a purchase.

“We understand the dilemma. Retailers need to serve their community AND keep everyone safe at the same time. And we think we can help,” said Melissa Fox Hadley, VP Marketing & Innovation, The Pinnacle Corporation.

With a limited set of mobile ordering choices, and features like order ahead, mobile payment and select pick-up time, Affiniti Mobile Ordering can be up and running in retailer locations in five to 10 days. Utilizing its Kitchen Display System, store employees will have the ability to see the customer’s order, prepare the products for pickup, and deliver it to them — curbside or at the pump.

“This Affiniti solution is 99% cloud-based,” said Mike Vaughn, VP Software & Services, The Pinnacle Corporation. “That means we can start quickly to get your mobile ordering solution up and running for your stores. We’re here to help you meet this challenge with our technology. Stay safe. And thank you for what you do.”

The Pinnacle Corporation provides leading-edge point of sale, shopper engagement, and QSR/foodservice technology solutions to the rapidly evolving convenience store industry. Nationwide, Pinnacle’s POS, Loyal ty Rewards, Food Ordering Kiosk and Kitchen Display System, Retailer Branded Mobile App and Mobile Ordering products and services are used daily in convenience outlets to improve their store operations and extend the brand of retailers through the ever increasing mobile landscape.