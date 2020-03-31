High Peaks, the premium, all natural and plant-based sausage brand, has launched in the U.S. to meet increased demand for meat alternatives. The sausage brand will introduce four flavors in multiple regions across the country, with plans to continue retail expansion throughout 2020. Available in four flavors — Italian Style, Sweet Apple, Wild Mushroom and Sunrise Trail Mix — High Peaks uses only clean ingredients and spices, creating a savory and rich flavor. Each variation is made primarily from white beans, green and red peppers, basil, onions, wild mushrooms and other simple, real foods.

