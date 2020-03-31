This webinar was presented live on Monday, March 30, 2020. Click below to watch it on demand.

DEALING WITH COVID-19 AT RETAIL

During these precarious and unprecedented times, we have all been affected by the COVID-19 virus in one way or another. We understand you have a lot of questions on how to provide insight and support during this difficult period, and none more important than how to keep your employees and customers safe.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to those who have been affected by this pandemic, and we appreciate the incredibly difficult job retail employees have working on the front line to help all Americans get through this crisis. Our focus at CStore Decisions is on the health and safety of our industry family and the communities they engage with every day.

We have received many questions over the past few weeks as convenience store owners look for help to battle this latest challenge, perhaps the greatest challenge they have ever faced. No question was more prevalent than, “What should we do if an employee comes down with the coronavirus and the store has been contaminated?”

It’s a serious question with serious consequences. CStore Decisions is proud to partner with a host of experts that will identify the key first steps retailers should take if they suspect a store has been infected with COVID-19. The webcast will also focus on best practices to keep customers and employees safe.

