Marley CBD-Infused Tea is a custom blend of herbs and CBD in a mellow decaffeinated tea designed to bring you into perfect harmony with the world around you. Marley CBD-Infused teas contain 25mg of CBD and come in three Mellow Mood flavors: Lemon Raspberry, Peach Raspberry and Herbal Honey. Suggested retail price for a 16-ounce can is $5.49.

Marley Natural

www.marleynatural.com/cbd