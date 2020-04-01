Greaseless Fryer

Quik n’ Crispy Greaseless Fryers are patented hot air ovens that uses a combination of hot air, radiant heat and an elevated perforated basket to fry, grill or bake foods without the need of vented hoods. French fries, chicken tenders, corn dogs and more are cooked crispy on the outside, moist and juicy on the inside, with 20% to 40% less fat than deep fat fried foods. They can also be used to bake pizzas and hot sandwiches, and it takes less than five minutes to grill pre-cooked meats such as hamburgers, chicken breasts or hot dogs.

QNC Inc., Quik n’ Crispy Greaseless Fryers

www.q-n-c.com