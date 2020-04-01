High’s Installs EV Charging Stations

High’s sees the move as a reinforcement of its dedication to optimizing the shopping experience for customers while supporting the future of e-mobility and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Baltimore-based High’s announced that it has installed two new ChargePoint EV charging spots at its Jessup, Md., location.

The move to implement EV charging solutions reinforces High’s dedication to optimizing the shopping experience for customers, while simultaneously supporting the future of e-mobility and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the company said.

“We are seeing an increase of EV drivers, so we’re excited to support them and welcome new EV drivers with these charging spots,” said Jesse Newman, Project Manager at High’s. “We chose ChargePoint because they’re networked, so it’s easy for us to manage the stations from anywhere and customize the charging experience for our guests.”

In 1928, the High’s brand was born — its ice cream store chain grew rapidly throughout the Mid-Atlantic states. At one time, there were more than 500 locations, making High’s the largest ice cream chain in the world. In 2012, Carroll Motor Fuels acquired High’s and begin to build off of that strong heritage.

Today, High’s is a chain of 49 convenience stores run by a team of 500 people.