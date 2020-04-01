Love’s Offers Professional Drivers Loyalty Status Security

My Love Rewards members can still upgrade their status during this time but won’t be downgraded for any reason through the month of May.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is allowing professional drivers to keep their current My Love Rewards loyalty point status regardless of their purchases through the month of May. Members can still upgrade their status during this time but won’t be downgraded for any reason.

“We know that professional drivers have a lot to worry about during this time,” said Dave Frankenfield, vice president of marketing for Love’s. “We want to ensure all My Love Rewards members will at least maintain their loyalty status through May and will have access to the amenities and services they depend on so that Americans can continue to depend on them.”

My Love Rewards members have access to free drinks, free showers and points they can spend on meals and other essential items. To sign up, drivers can visit www.loves.com/en/my-love-rewards.

Love’s operates more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more.

Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.