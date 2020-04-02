Cumberland Farms Offers Free Coffee to Healthcare Workers

Throughout this challenging time, healthcare workers, first responders and military personnel can receive a free cup of hot or iced coffee in any size at Cumberland Farms.

EG Group convenience stores in the U.S., including Westborough, Mass.-based Cumberland Farms, have added healthcare workers to the current group of first responders and military personnel who can receive free coffee as a small “thank you” for the critical services they continue to selflessly provide to those affected by COVID-19.

Effective immediately and throughout this unprecedented time, healthcare workers, first responders, and military personnel including police officers, firefighters, active military, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers can enjoy a free cup of hot or iced coffee in any size, courtesy of Cumberland Farms.

To receive a free coffee, customers simply need to inform a Cumberland Farms team member of their profession upon checkout.