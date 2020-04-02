DoorDash Launches ‘Convenience’ Category

More than 1,800 c-store locations are partnering with DoorDash, including 7-Eleven, CircleK, Wawa and Casey’s, to offer access to household essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DoorDash announced its expansion beyond food with the launch of a new ‘Convenience’ category on the app. Customers will now have access to everyday essential items, household staples and ready-made meals during this critical time.

More than 1,800 c-store locations nationwide have partnered with DoorDash, including 7-Eleven, CircleK, Wawa and Casey’s General Stores, to offer access to household essentials such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine, as well as prepared hot and cold foods, drinks and snacks.

To get the household essentials they need, consumers can look for the ‘Convenience’ icon or banner at the top of the app.

The launch aims to help distribute daily convenience essentials during a critical time when household items are in high demand and short supply. It is also meant to empower local businesses and franchise owners to reach new customers through the DoorDash platform offering critical supplies to their communities during a time when delivery and pickup are vital to the health of their business.