Cruizers Rewards Employees and Healthcare Workers

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Holmes Oil Company Inc., operator of 26 Cruizers stores throughout central North Carolina, announced all assistant store managers, customer service representatives, hourly maintenance and IT field support team members will receive a pay supplement of $2 per hour from April 1 through April 30.

As the nation responds to the COVID-19 outbreak, Cruizers remains committed to offering the cleanest stores, friendliest customer service and highest quality of food. Employees have worked diligently to keep stores operating according to CDC guidelines and are performing enhanced sanitation measures around the clock so Cruizers can continue to provide essential services to the community.

“I’ve never been prouder of our team than I am right now,” said Edward Holmes, president and CEO of Holmes Oil. “We’re in the midst of a national emergency and these men and women are showing up every day with smiles on their faces to make sure our community members have basic necessities, like gas and food. Providing additional financial support during this time is our way of saying ‘thanks’ to everyone who has stepped up during the outbreak.”

Cruizers is also recognizing the dedication and self-sacrifice of the region’s health care workers who are on the frontlines of this crisis. During the month of April, Cruizers is giving any health care worker a free coffee, cappuccino or fountain drink at any store location. To redeem the free beverage, individuals will need to present a valid healthcare ID.

To promote social distancing, all stores offer the Skip at Cruizers app, which enables contact-free checkout through customers’ phones.