DRYFT Sciences President Issues Letter to Partners

DRYFT Sciences President Jason Carignan shared a letter to the company’s partners amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

“When we formed DRYFT Sciences, we knew how important it was to create a transparent culture with our partners. Whether in manufacturing, safety, product quality controls, engineering, marketing or testing — it’s the expertise you bring that makes DRYFT Sciences unique in the industry and delivering a great product to the market.

“I want to share my gratitude for the way we’re operating as an extended team during this COVID-19 pandemic. You’re a valued member of the DRYFT Sciences team, and I’ve never felt more proud and grateful for your hard work and dedication. Thank you.

“I know you’re prioritizing safety, wellness and the protection of your employees, families and friends. Thank you for also thinking of our consumers who now seek nicotine alternatives with more urgency than perhaps ever before. You’re making productivity possible at a time when our consumers may increasingly include those who need alternatives to smoking and vaping in challenging environments. That work is noteworthy in places hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. I am confident that our brand’s future identity will be defined, in part, on how we behaved and responsibly delivered during this stressful time period. Thank you for carrying your important role with such commitment and integrity.

“I want you to know that if you have any concerns, questions or comments about how we can lead DRYFT Sciences together into the future amidst this novel coronavirus environment, you can always reach out to me at [email protected]. You’re integral to our operations and just as I’ve told our staff, I want you to know that I keep an open door.

“When we formed DRYFT Sciences, we knew consumers were responding well to our product. Our nicotine pouches have been well received since July 2016. But obviously we’re now seeing not only a changing market, but an entirely new world unfold before us. I’m confident that adult nicotine consumers who cannot or choose not to quit are going to find our product — now more than ever. And while we always intended for consumers to view us as an important alternative to traditional tobacco, they may now see us in a different light.

“Again, shoot me an email with any questions or concerns. I’m grateful for the hard work over this past month. I look forward to hearing from you.​”