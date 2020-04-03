Foxtrot Donates Portion of Delivery Sales to Food Banks

Through April 19, Chicago-based Foxtrot Market will be donating 10% its total sales from delivery orders to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the North Texas Food Bank.

Through April 19, Chicago-based Foxtrot Market, which operates seven retail locations, will be donating 10% its total sales from delivery orders to two food banks.

Foxtrot will donate up to $50,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository from March 19 through April 19, with a minimum donation of $25,000, and $10,000 to the North Texas Food Bank during the same time period, with a minimum donation of $5,000.

All customers have to do is order the essentials they need, and Foxtrot will donate a portion of the purchase to help provide meals for others in need.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository

Since its founding in 1978, the Greater Chicago Food Depository has been providing food for hungry people while striving to end hunger in the Chicago community. In response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, The Food Depository is partnering with the city of Chicago, local school districts and other community groups in a collaborative effort to provide food to those who need it most. It is keeping open food pantries and has packed thousands of family meal boxes to support those impacted by school closures. It’s also deploying a Benefits Outreach team that assists with applying for public benefits like SNAP and Medicaid.

The North Texas Food Bank:

Founded in 1982, the North Texas Food Bank is a nonprofit organization that distributes donated, purchased and prepared foods in an effort to provide hunger relief through a network of 200 partner agencies in 13 counties. In response to the current pandemic, it is providing boxes of shelf-stable food for low/zero contact distribution to those impacted by the closure of school meal programs. It’s also partnering with Shiftsmart to provide meaningful, paid work to people in the restaurant/hospitality industry.