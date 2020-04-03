Free Social Distancing Floor Graphics

CStore Promo’s social distancing floor graphics are free to use in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Print and place these decals six feet apart to help customers with proper social distancing. The downloadable file contains all six versions as shown. Each is fully scalable to any size and ready to send to your printer. To get your free copy, add to cart and proceed to checkout. CStore Promo will send you the file. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Ask about fast, affordable, 100% custom design.

