Love’s Plans to Hire More Than 2,000 New Employees

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is looking to hire more than 2,000 employees for its travel stops, country stores, truck care centers, Speedco locations and at its Oklahoma City headquarters.

In Houston, Musket, the trading and logistics arm of Love’s, and Trillium, a leading developer of alternative fueling systems, are also hiring.

“With the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and job market, it’s likely a good time for some to explore opportunities they may have never thought of before,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “We want to ensure potential candidates know about the variety of jobs available with Love’s that can re-energize their careers.”

On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department recently announced a historic weekly high in unemployment claims when 6.6 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits. On Friday, unemployment went from 3.5% to 4.4%, with the rate expected to reach double digits soon.

Love’s has been declared an essential business by the U.S. Transportation Department for its role in taking care of professional drivers as they deliver essential goods across the country. The company recently announced wage increases, bonuses and enhanced sick pay in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Love’s operates more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.