PDI Partners With Vroom Delivery

PDI has partnered with Vroom Delivery to launch an order-ahead and pick-up or delivery feature.

Vroom Delivery, headquartered in Chicago, is the first mobile ordering platform specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the $654.3 billion convenience store industry. Combined with PDI’s back office pricebook and accounting systems plus its Marketing Cloud loyalty platform, this will provide convenience retailers with a true comprehensive solution to enable mobile ordering, pick-up and delivery.

“The partnership with Vroom Delivery provides PDI the opportunity to support c-stores and help them serve their communities during this global crisis,” said Brandon Logsdon, president and general manager of Marketing Cloud Solutions at PDI. “With Vroom Delivery’s mobile order and delivery service and our PDI Marketing Cloud platform, convenience retailers gain a much needed solution to help fight this pandemic and give customers a safe alternative for buying essentials.”

This partnership benefits convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers in the following ways:

Getting up and running quickly with a digital, delivery and pickup solution

Keeping c-store personnel, customers and delivery drivers connected with cloud-based tools that provide visibility throughout the purchase process

Helping retailers preserve margin by owning the end-to-end solution, enabling delivery of age-restricted products and providing delivery jobs to employees

Utilizing a solution to compete with online ordering capabilities

PDI continues to look for new ways to more holistically serve the convenience retail industry from single store operators to multi-store chains. Vroom Delivery was built by convenience retail operators for this industry, making it an ideal fit with PDI’s suite of software applications for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries.

“We’re excited to partner with PDI to quickly bring new capabilities to convenience retailers and their customers,” said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery.

PDI helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on its ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty.

PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, its comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers of any size reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences.