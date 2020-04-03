Cocomels announced new Single Serve Packs for Sea Salt Coconut Milk Caramels and Sea Salt Chocolate Covered Bites. JJ Rademaekers, founder and Chief Candyman at Cocomels, saw an opportunity to extend into new pack sizes as millennials continue to increase their demand for flexible, on-the-go snacking solutions and thirst for discovering new and unique flavors. The demand for portion control options was another inspiration for this single serve product. Cocomels are mindfully crafted without dairy, using simple, organic and non-GMO ingredients for an indescribably delicious, better-for-you indulgence. The new, single serve packs are sold by the case and are designed to sit in an eight unit, easily merchandisable tray. They are priced to sell at $1.99 per 1.3-ounce bag.

