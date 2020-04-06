Daily’s Provides Care Packages to Those Impacted by COVID-19

On April 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., each Daily’s Dash location provided 100 free care packages featuring a pound of gourmet deli meat, a loaf of freshly baked bread from Village Bread, chips, sweet treats and more, to help customers adversely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Daily’s recognizes the hardship caused by the current, necessary restrictions on everyday life resulting in layoffs, furloughs, and reduced hours.

“This crisis impacts all of us, and it is in times such as these that our community can work together to lessen the impact that is being felt emotionally, physically and economically,” said Aubrey Edge, CEO and president of Daily’s. “We know there are many who suddenly find themselves in need, and Daily’s is committed to serving our community. Today we do so by giving to those families whose jobs and livelihoods have been impacted in a negative way.”

There were no requirements; the food was given on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We only ask that if you are not in need, please leave the meal for those who are,” says Edge. “Please find us at the designated table located outside the store entrance at each Daily’s Dash location and follow social distancing guidance if there is a wait for service”.

Daily’s continues operating under normal business hours, taking necessary steps as stated by the CDC guidelines to provide the highest level of safety possible for our customers and employees.

Daily’s is a privately held, Jacksonville, Fla.-based, convenience store chain featuring deluxe offerings, premium wine collections and gluten free snacks. Daily’s Dash is its deli cafe featuring freshly carved, all-natural deli meats and cheeses. All Daily’s sell high-quality Shell gasoline and are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.