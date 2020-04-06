Grecian Delight Donates 25,000 Pounds of Food to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The donated food will be distributed to food pantries, homeless shelters and soup kitchens in the surrounding Chicagoland area and throughout the country.

Grecian Delight Foods Inc. has donated multiple truckloads of food, totaling 25,000 pounds, to The Salvation Army, Operation Blessing International and St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Schaumburg, Ill., to help facilitate hunger relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donated food, including Grecian Delight’s flatbreads, specialty meats, sauces and plant-based proteins, will be distributed to food pantries, homeless shelters and soup kitchens in the surrounding Chicagoland area and throughout the country.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those who have been affected by this worldwide crisis,” said Peter Parthenis, Jr., president and CEO of Grecian Delight. “At Grecian Delight, we care deeply for people and feel we have an inherent responsibility to provide essential food and supplies.”

Grecian Delight, founded in 1974 by the Parthenis family, plans to continue donating to the community during the pandemic and beyond.

“It is a longstanding tradition of the Parthenis family to help those in their time of need. We are fully committed to extending relief efforts to local charities during this crisis,” Parthenis said. “We want to give back to the community that has given us so much support over the years.”

The Salvation Army is the nation’s largest social services organization and has expanded its efforts to meet the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. In response to the pandemic, the organization is offering food assistance to vulnerable Americans through new delivery and drive-through options.

Operation Blessing International’s Hunger Strike Force is sending food to distribution partners all over the country, in response to the quickly increasing need. Relief efforts include the distribution of free groceries and water to those hit by financial hardships due to the crisis, including children who lost school meals and workers who lost wages.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry aids Schaumburg, Ill., residents who are in need of food and supplies. Donations from Grecian Delight helped feed hundreds of families in the area.