Germ survival rates on surfaces vary widely; however, even a few hours can promote the spread of pathogens among local populations. Preventing these kinds of outbreaks was at the root of HOSPECO’s development of the complete no-touch restroom. Included in this revolutionary no-touch personal care assortment are Evogen EV3 No-Touch Menstrual Care Dual Vendor (EVNT3), Evogen EV4 Mini No-Touch Menstrual Care Dual Vendor (EVNT4), Evogen No-Touch Combination Receptacle (EVNT-CWR), and Evogen No-Touch Toilet Seat Cover Dispenser (EVNT1-W). The addition of these new state-of-the art, hands-free products close the circle in reducing the spread of germs and illnesses and create a more upscale atmosphere that enhances customers’ overall comfort.

HOSPECO

(800) 321-9832

www.hospeco.com