Pilot Company Keeps Travel Centers Open, Thanks Drivers and Employees

Among its measures to thank professional drivers for their dedication, Pilot Company issued a 'Thank You' video and is providing ways to save money using the Pilot Flying J app.

Pilot Company and its network of more than 780 Pilot and Flying J travel centers are open and ready to serve professional drivers and many others working to support their communities and the country.

All of the company’s travel centers across the U.S. and Canada remain open and operational, including fuel islands, showers, laundry, restrooms and food.

Pilot Company’s top priority right now is protecting the safety of its employees and customers, while continuing to provide essential goods and services. During this time, the company is taking several extra precautions, such as following social distancing guidelines and disinfecting frequently used surfaces, including gas pumps, door handles, restrooms and showers.

“We are extraordinarily grateful to the everyday heroes — from professional drivers to first responders and health care providers — who are working tirelessly to provide the care, services and supplies we need through this challenging time,” said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Company. “Thank you to our incredible team members for working together to keep our travel centers open, clean and fueling. We are committed to doing everything we can to support our communities, the industry and professional drivers to help keep North America moving.”

More than 80% of communities rely solely on trucks to move their goods, and hardworking professional drivers deliver nearly 71% of all freight tonnage in the U.S. To thank drivers for their incredible dedication to supplying our country, Pilot Company issued a ‘Thank You’ video celebrating their impact and is also providing ways to save money on food, showers and supplies at its travel center locations using the Pilot Flying J app.

Last week, the company announced new measures to thank team members, including its fuel drivers and those working in stores, for everything they’re doing to keep vehicles fueled, showers and restrooms clean, and shelves stocked with food and drinks.

These initiatives include:

“Thank You Pay” for all store hourly team members to earn an additional $2 per hour

Free meal for store team members and company fuel delivery drivers to receive a free meal during every shift

Emergency Pay Plan for 14 days of paid time off for quarantine and recovery

Manager Bonus expedited and paid at 100% for eligible managers

To ensure the company’s facilities are staffed and open, as an essential business, Pilot Company is still hiring and accepting applications online at jobs.pilotflyingj.com.

Pilot Company is continuing to work closely with its suppliers, partners and customers to supply fuel, food and essential goods. The country’s fuel supply continues to be strong, and Pilot Company’s logistics team is working hard to keep fuel supply levels high across its network of travel centers.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year. Its industry-leading network of more than 900 retail and fueling locations provides travelers with convenient stops that offer a variety of amenities and products to make road travel easier.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 630 restaurants, 73,000 truck parking spaces, 5,200 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers.

The One9 Fuel Network connects smaller fleets and professional drivers to the services they need at a variety of fueling locations. The energy division optimizes the sourcing and supply of fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides critical hauling and disposal services in our nation’s busiest basins as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.