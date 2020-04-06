Wawa Donates $141,000 to Nonprofits and Food Banks

The Wawa Foundation has earmarked additional funds for more food banks or qualified nonprofit organizations that are supporting food distribution efforts in Wawa’s service areas.

The Wawa Foundation, a registered nonprofit corporation founded by Wawa, approved $21,500 for sixteen food banks and nonprofits, which brings the fund contribution total to $141,000.

Food bank recipients:

$10,000 awarded to Feeding America Tampa Bay in Tampa, Fla.

$1,000 issued to Treasure Coast Food Bank Inc. in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Local food agencies and nonprofits:

$2,500 issued to Senior Community Services in Folsom, Pa.

$1,000 contributions issued to: Senior Adult Activities Center of Montgomery County, Norristown, Pa. Henrico Education Foundation, Henrico, Va. The Ministry of Caring Inc., Wilmington, De.

$500 contributions issued to: Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, Lancaster, Pa. End Hunger in Calvert County, Huntingtown, Md. Greater Valley YMCA, Allentown, Pa. The Good News Community Kitchen, Occoquan, Va. Boyertown Area Multi-Service, Boyertown, Pa. Arm In Arm, Inc., Trenton, N.J. Food And Care For All, Inc., Elkridge, Md. N.A.O.M.I. KIDS INC, Apopka, Fla. Simon’s Soup Kitchen, Seaside Park, N.J. Face to Face Inc., Philadelphia,



The Wawa Foundation has earmarked additional funds for more food banks or qualified nonprofit organizations that are providing services to local communities to support food distribution efforts in Wawa’s service areas in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., and encourages requests for support to be submitted immediately while funds remain.

The Wawa Foundation is an extension of Wawa’s commitment to making the world a better place by fulfilling customers’ lives every day. The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501©(3) nonprofit corporation founded by Wawa Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities — and ultimately to help build happier, stronger communities.

Since 2014, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have donated more than $81 million to causes supporting health, hunger and the heroes who serve its communities every day.