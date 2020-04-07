BP Offers Fuel Discounts, Free Food and Drinks to Medical Personnel

The company will provide up to $2 million in free coffee, fountain drink or hot dogs and fuel discounts to first responders, nurses, doctors and hospital staff.

BP announced that it will provide up to $2 million in free coffee, fountain drink or hot dogs and fuel discounts to first responders, nurses, doctors and hospital staff as a thank you for being on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and for helping to keep our communities healthy and safe.

The fuel discounts are available exclusively at BP and Amoco stations, and the free drink or food offer will be available exclusively at ampm stores in Washington, Oregon, Nevada, California and Arizona. ampm locations will not be offering the fuel discount.

To receive the fuel discount, these individuals can visit bp.com/localheroes to register. They will be authenticated through a link with ID.me and will be issued a 50 cents off per gallon code via text or email to use on their next fill-up at BP or Amoco stations in the U.S.

BP is beginning to distribute codes today and will continue until the codes are exhausted.

To receive the free food or drink offer, customers should visit their local ampm store on or after April 7 and simply show their official identification. BP and Amoco stations will not be offering free food and drinks.

BP and ampm will be promoting this offer at retail stations, online at bp.com and ampm.com, social media websites and via email to BPme Rewards members. Consumers are encouraged to support local heroes by sharing the link with any first responder, doctor, nurse, or hospital worker and submitting a personal “thank you” by sharing a post on social media and using #bpsupportslocalheroes or #giveTMGS.