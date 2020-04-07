C-Stores Conquer New HR Challenges

The 12th annual CSD/Humetrics HR Benchmarking Survey outlines how c-stores are responding to today’s human resources challenges, as COVID-19 presents never-before-seen obstacles.

CStore Decisions’ and Humetrics’ 12th annual Human Resources (HR) Benchmarking Survey polled c-store retailers — between Jan. 5 and March 2, 2020 — on top HR challenges and evolving practices. Already, some c-store retailers saw COVID-19 as a possible headwind.

Asked about challenges ahead, one respondent pointed to “disruption due to the coronavirus; not just from a customer or employee perspective, but we have concerns about our various supply chain partners — food, ingredients, etc. — who may be impacted. Not to mention, if we have to shut down a store or our other facilities.”

In the days since our survey concluded, the COVID-19 pandemic became global headline news, with the U.S. and other countries declaring national emergencies. Shoppers rushed to stockpile food and toilet paper ahead of self-quarantine measures, as schools, restaurants and bars were ordered to close in several states to help slow the spread of the virus and give hospitals a chance to cope.

Unsurprisingly, convenience stores could be seen leading by example on the HR front.