Kids Snack Bars

This Saves Lives announced the launch of its second kids snack line, Kids Krispy Kritter Treats, in addition to four new Classic Bar flavors and two new Kids Snack Bar flavors. Like all This Saves Lives foods, every single purchase sends life-saving food packet to a child in need. For a limited time, the brand is also matching every purchase on its website, providing its Classic Bars, Kids Bars or new better-for-you Krispy Treats to a food insecure family in the U.S. in greater need as a result of COVID-19. Offering one full serving of fruits and vegetables in each serving, the undeniably delicious new treats are School Safe, peanut free, non-GMO, dairy free and Kosher. Kids Krispy Kritter Treats feature clean ingredients, minimal sugar and are free of the top eight allergens.

