Banana Daiquiri Cigarillo

Swisher Sweets limited-edition Banana Daiquiri cigarillos offer a unique blend of the smooth sweetness of banana with a splash of rum. Limited-edition cigarillos continue to be a huge hit, and Banana Daiquiri is on track to be as popular as favorites of the past. For the past four years, Swisher Sweets has rolled out April Fools Day tastes that have included blueberry waffle, pepperoni pizza and more, but in 2020, Banana Daiquiri is no joke. The timeless taste will give customers a reason to celebrate. Swisher Sweets Banana Daiquiri cigarillos are available in a variety of market-driven price points and will ship nationwide in April, but only while supplies last.

Swisher International

(800) 874-9720

www.swisher.com