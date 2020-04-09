Casey’s Adds No-Contact Delivery Option

Among the recent changes surrounding COVID-19, Casey's customers can now select 'No Contact' when ordering in the app or ask for a no-contact delivery when ordering by phone.



Casey’s General Stores is taking steps to reduce contact to keep customers and employees safe during COVID-19, including updated store hours, low-contact in-store checkout and a ‘no-contact’ delivery option

No-Contact Delivery

Customers are now able to request a no-contact delivery experience online, in the app, or when they call:

If ordering online or in the app, they can choose ‘Pay Online’ and enter ‘No Contact’ in the delivery instructions at checkout. To order by phone, they can simply let the Casey’s employee know that they’d like no-contact delivery and pay over the phone.

Customers can also add a tip for the driver when placing the order to skip handling cash at the door.

When the driver arrives, they will place the order in a clean location right at the customer’s doorstep and knock. The driver will move to a safe distance while the customer retrieves their order.

Casey’s also recently expanded its partnership with DoorDash.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to provide our guests with greater access to options for safe and convenient delivery for a family dinner or the essentials they need,” said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer, Casey’s General Stores. “Casey’s already delivers from about 800 stores, but this adds delivery service to nearly 350 stores where it wasn’t previously available.”

Pay Ahead for Carryout

For those who would rather pick up their pizza, Casey’s has options for no-contact carryout, too, that will get customers in and out quickly.

When they order online or with the Casey’s app, they can choose ‘Pay Online’ at checkout to use a credit card, debit card, gift card or Casey’s Cash balance. They can also pay over the phone if they’re calling the store to order.

Once the customer arrives at the store, they can grab the order and head right out the door. No need for unnecessary interactions or handling of cash at the register.

Low-Contact Checkout

For those who are shopping in-store, Casey’s made some adjustments to keep contact to a minimum. To reduce contact at checkout, customers can pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay or a credit card to keep cash handling to a minimum.

Most Casey’s stores have shifted their hours to be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and many are reserving 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for shoppers who are at higher risk for illness, including guests over 60, pregnant women or those with underlying health conditions.