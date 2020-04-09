Daily’s Donates 2,000 Care Packages to Those in Need During COVID-19

To support those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Daily’s Dash locations provided care packages to more than 2,000 families in need.

The free care packages featured a pound of gourmet deli meat, a loaf of freshly baked bread from Village Bread, chips, sweet treats and more. There were no requirements, and food was given on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We thank our Daily’s employees who worked hard to make this giveaway possible,” said Aubrey Edge, President and CEO of Daily’s. “The essence of Daily’s incorporates a spirit of serving and giving back to our community and, as always, our employees responded admirably to this mission. The outpouring of gratitude and support from the community was remarkable. For some, this was a sorely needed helping hand during a time of need. For others, it was an opportunity to stop by a Daily’s and just say thanks. Many of these joined the giving effort, including a customer who gave $50 to a family of four who was waiting in line for a care package. What an amazing example of the generosity of our community during this unprecedented time of crisis.”

Edge was also touched by the many inspiring messages that he received both personally and on social media.

“We feel blessed and honored to be a part of such a wonderful, caring and resilient community,” she said.

Daily’s is committed to serving the Jacksonville community and will continue to look for ways to support those in need during this time. The chain continues operating under normal business hours, taking necessary steps as stated by the CDC guidelines to provide the highest level of safety possible for our customers and employees.

Daily’s is a privately held, Jacksonville, Fla.-based convenience store chain. Daily’s Dash is its deli cafe featuring freshly carved, all-natural deli meats and cheeses. Daily’s sells high-quality Shell gasoline, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Daily’s supports many charities, contributing over $5,000,000 over the past 10 years to St. Vincent’s Mobile Health Outreach Ministry, Nemours Children Hospital, K9’s for Warriors, among others.