Pilot Company Offers Pro Drivers More Points in Pilot Flying J App

Beginning April 1, through June 30, professional drivers can activate Push4Points in the Pilot Flying J app to start earning up to four points per gallon on every diesel fueling transaction.

“Nothing is more important to Pilot Company than the safety of our guests and team members, and keeping our travel centers open, clean and fueling to serve North America’s drivers,” said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Company. “As our country continues to navigate this difficult time, the resolve and dedication of the trucking industry and professional drivers continues to amaze all of us. Our team has been working hard on our new Push4Points program and now, more than ever, we want to help drivers save money while they are away from their families and working overtime to supply our country. Thank you, drivers, for all you’re doing to help keep our country moving.”

The program helps professional drivers earn more points, faster, reaching maximum earnings after just six fills. To participate in Push4Points, download or open the Pilot Flying J app, sign in with a professional driver myRewards account, and push the “activate” button at the beginning of each month, through June.

Upon activating Push4Points for the month, drivers start at one point per gallon and automatically earn an additional half point per gallon, up to four points per gallon, with each qualifying fill of 75 diesel gallons or more at participating locations.

Points can be earned when fueling at more than 900 locations in the U.S., including participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers and the One9 Fuel Network’s variety of brands. When fueling in the One9 Fuel Network, including at Speedway commercial diesel lanes, drivers will earn an additional bonus point per gallon.

Points can be redeemed at company owned and operated locations, including Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers, EZ Trip, Mr. Fuel, Pride, Stamart and Xpress, for in-store savings on essentials, such as food, beverages, merchandise, Wi-Fi, showers, and Prime Parking.

Pilot Company and its more than 28,000 team members are committed to keeping its team members and guests safe during this time, while continuing to provide the necessities professional drivers need to transport lifesaving medicines, tests, food and supplies. The company’s travel centers remain open and operational.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year. Its industry-leading network of more than 900 retail and fueling locations provides travelers with convenient stops that offer a variety of amenities and products to make road travel easier.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 630 restaurants, 73,000 truck parking spaces, 5,200 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers.