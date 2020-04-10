The Good Bean launched Chocolate Covered Chickpeas in three varieties: Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate and Mocha Chocolate. Unapologetically indulgent, but with strong health benefits, The Good Bean Chocolate Covered Chickpeas start with a lightly roasted and crunchy whole chickpea, enrobed in chocolate and finished with a crispy candy shell. All varieties of the new line will have three grams of protein and only 130 calories per serving. Made in small batches with Fair Trade chocolate and chickpeas grown in the U.S., The Good Bean remains committed to sourcing the most delicious, minimally processed ingredients available. All products from The Good Bean are Non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified Gluten Free.

The Good Bean

www.thegoodbean.com