Love’s Contributes $100,000 to Trucker Relief Fund

The St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund is a nonprofit organization that helps professional drivers who can't work due to illness or injury.

Love’s Travel Stops recently contributed $100,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) to help professional drivers who can’t work due to illness or injury, which may be more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This donation reflects our belief that professional truck drivers are the backbone of the U.S., especially during this challenging time,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s Travel Stops. “This contribution enables us to help drivers with immediate needs when they are unable to work due to COVID-19 or other medical issues.”

SCF is a nonprofit organization that helps professional drivers and their families when an illness or injury causes them to be out of work. This fund helps with expenses like rent or mortgage, utilities, insurance and vehicle payments.

“We cannot thank Love’s Travel Stops enough for this generous donation. Professional drivers are vital to our everyday lives, and it is humbling to see their commitment. Even during this national pandemic, they are continuing to deliver the essential supplies we all need,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development for the St. Christopher Relief Fund. “These men and women are the heroes of the highway during this crucial time, and we are honored to be here to support them when they need us most.”

Love’s operates more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people.