Low-Carb Frozen Entrees

Cali’flour Foods is expanding its product portfolio under refreshed branding, while simultaneously upgrading the freezer-aisle shopper experience with four new, first of its kind frozen entrees — two enchilada bakes and two lasagnas. Like all Cali’flour Foods products, the new enchilada bakes and lasagna entrees will be low-carb offerings, made from fresh cauliflower, other simple, clean ingredients and no fillers. With just 10-12 grams of net carbs per nine-ounce entree, these single-serve offerings are the perfect solution for carb-conscious consumers seeking convenient meal options and craving delicious comfort foods. The four entree varieties are keto friendly and low glycemic, making them ideal for shoppers managing their macronutrients, weight or blood sugar.

