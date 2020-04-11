Urban Stores Are Meeting the Demand for Convenience Items

A CSD Exclusive

The large, densely populated inner-cities are among those areas to be hit the hardest by COVID-19. The consequences have already impacted, and in some cases redefined, every single sector of the community, according to exclusive research from National Retail Solutions (NRS).

For the urban dweller, it has disrupted everything about their lives, but let’s specifically talk about how it has impacted the way they shop for their families. Temporarily gone are the days where Saturdays entailed jumping a few trains for a weekly stock-up trip to COSTCO.

Most inner-city neighborhoods do not have the luxury of having a supermarket or a supercenter safely and easily accessible. So COVID-19 has strengthened the relationship and dependency on the local Bodega/neighborhood market. Bodegas are “essential” businesses and are more essential now than ever before for the residents of urban communities for their groceries, household products, OTC medicines, and pretty much anything else.

While some bodegas located primarily in commercial business districts have suffered sales declines due to lack of foot traffic, the majority are located in residential areas and are seeing significant sales growth since the shift to work- and study- from home patterns, stay-in-place orders, and the shutdown of non-essential businesses.

Traffic is up: Transaction count up by 7.8%

Dollar Sales Surge: Scanned Dollars up by 36.1%

Tobacco and Alcohol greatest net dollar gains categories

Disinfectants and Personal Protection and Hygiene top % dollar growth categories

National Retail Solutions (NRS) operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. In over 8,000 individual outlets, the platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively in the marketplace including an integrated rewards program, consumer promotions, and DOOH shopper facing advertising screens. From the scanner data collected across its network, these unique insights were gleaned about the impact of COVID-19 on the Bodega/inner-city C-Store merchant. For more information on your categories and brands, please contact Suzy Silliman, SVP Data Strategy and Sales at [email protected] or Vanessa Strain, VP Data Sales at [email protected].