Love’s Opens Six New Travel Stops

The company is doing what it can to get drivers back on the road quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes opening new truck care locations.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened six new Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations.

The new locations offer tire, lube and mechanical services for professional drivers and fleets at affordable costs.

Commercial drivers can stop at over 380 locations across the country for their needs and our technicians will help get them back on the road quickly and safely with the best range of proven products and services.

“Professional drivers are the heroes of the highway, especially during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Eric Daniels, director of tire care operations. “We are doing what we can to get drivers back on the road quickly and that includes opening new truck care locations.”

Love’s Truck Care – 11 33rd Ave. E., Tacoma, Wa. 98424

Love’s Truck Care – 3499 Lee Jackson Hwy., Staunton, Va. 24401

Love’s Truck Care – 23073 North U.S. Hwy. 27, Moore Haven, Fla. 33471

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco – 6716 Hwy. 171, Malvern, Ark. 72104

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco – 1512 Hwy. 97, Ellensburg, Wa. 98926

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco – 6023 Alum Creek Dr., Obetz, Ohio 43137

Love’s operates more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.