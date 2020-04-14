Cliff’s Partners With the Muscular Dystrophy Association

The company has partnered with the organization for 38 years, raising more than $474,000 to help with the fight against muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases.

Marcy, N.Y.-based Cliff’s Local Market, operated by Clifford Fuel Co. Inc., once again partnered with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) of Central New York (CNY) for its 2020 Shamrock campaign, raising a total of $44,715 for the organization.

Clifford Fuel Co. has partnered with the MDA of CNY for 38 years, raising more than $474,000 to help with the fight against muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases that limit strength and mobility.

“Each year we are impressed with the generosity of our team members and customers but this year we are truly amazed,” said Jim Clifford, President of Clifford Fuel Co. Inc. “$44,000 is a huge number and we stand behind the MDA of CNY because they enhance the lives of children in the communities we serve.”

The 2020 Shamrock campaign took place February 1 through March 17 throughout the 20 Cliff’s Local Market stores, two full-service Clifford Fuel Co. stations, and one Clifford Fuel Co. car wash. The Shamrock campaign is the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day fundraising program in which customers and team members purchase an MDA Shamrock for a $1, $5 or $10 contribution.

Each Shamrock can be signed by the customer and is prominently displayed in stores, symbolizing strength, independence and life for MDA families in the community.

The funds raised locally directly benefit area children with Muscular Dystrophy by sending them to summer camp in Rush, N.Y., where they can participate in normal activities like swimming, zip-lining, basketball and more.