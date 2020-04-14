Complex Cigar

The 1844 Añejo is a complex, medium to full bodied cigar that uses a rich, well-balanced filler that is perfectly blended with tobaccos originating from Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic. The 1844 Añejo is packaged in line with the recently updated 1844 Reserve and the popular 1844 Vintage Cameroon to deliver a presentation that reflects both the rich tradition and heritage of this iconic brand. The 1844 Añejo will come in boxes of 25 and offered in three sought after sizes: 54 x 6 Toro, 50 x 5 Robusto and 60 x 6 Magnum, with a suggested retail price (SRP) will range from $7.10 to $8.10 per cigar. This cigar was meticulously blended by Ernesto Kranwinkel from Tabacalera USA Product Capability, in coordination with the Grupo De Maestros from Flor De Copan in Honduras where it is produced.

Altadis U.S.A.

www.altadisusa.com