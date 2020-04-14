Face Shield

Vivid Impact was asked by some of its healthcare providers to research and produce face shields. The company has succeeded and recently shipped its first order of 11,000. Vivid Impact’s solution meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines: 50 centimeter by one centimeter elastic straps, .010 clear polycarb material, 9 13/16″ x 11″ size, priced at $4.81 per unit. Shields ship flat with foam pad attached. In addition, they come with elastic straps and instruction sheets.

Vivid Impact

www.vividimpact.com