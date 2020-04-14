Kwik Chek Launches United Way Match Program

Customers have the opportunity to add $1, $3 or $5 to their total at checkout and 100% of funds raised will go directly back into local communities through United Way.

Spicewood, Texas-based Kwik Chek has launched two initiatives at all of its stores in Texas and Oklahoma to raise funds for United Way to help those impacted by COVID-19.

In partnership with its sister company McCraw Oil, Kwik Chek has joined the #TexansHelpingTexans and #OklahomansHelpingOklahomans initiatives and has pledged to match the first $5,000 raised in-store. Customers have the opportunity to add $1, $3 or $5 to their total at checkout and 100% of funds raised will go directly back into local communities through United Way.

“Guided by our motto, ‘Leave ‘em better,’ we are passionate about supporting the local communities in which we serve,” said Kwik Chek CEO Kevin Smartt. “Now more than ever, it’s important for able-businesses to do everything they can to lift up their neighbors. United Way’s mission to improve lives by mobilizing the power of communities to advance the common good aligns perfectly with the intentions of this campaign.”

All funds raised inside Kwik Chek stores will stay local and go directly to United Way chapters in counties in which the money was raised. COVID-19 support is close to leadership’s heart as convenience stores are essential businesses that play a critical role during times of crisis.

To learn more about Kwik Chek and how the company gives back to its local communities, visit www.kwikchek.com.

Kwik Chek Food Stores is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores, grocery stores and quick food operations. With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, Kwik Chek serves more than 4,000 items, including fresh-made food, cold drinks and grab-and-go snacks.