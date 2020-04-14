QuikTrip Launches ‘On-Lot Pickup’ Service

To place an order for pick-up, customers must log in to the QT app, choose the "On-Lot Pickup" and then select their items to be delivered to their vehicle on the lot upon arrival.

QuikTrip (QT) has launched a new “On-Lot Pickup” service, which gives customers the option to have their items delivered to their vehicle almost anywhere on the lot upon arrival.

The company’s newest offering has been in development since early 2019 and was recently tested in the company’s Tulsa market.

To place a pick-up order, customers must download and log in to the QT mobile app, choose the “On-lot Pickup” option at a participating store and then select their items. Customers have the option to pick up now or later.

“Six months ago, we began design on this new convenience to make the customer experience as pleasant and efficient as possible. We were able to test this service in Tulsa and received a really positive response,” said QuikTrip Digital Marketing Manager Mattie Garrison. “Our customers all have varying preferences and goals for their visits to QT, and we hope this option will accommodate many who aren’t able to come inside for a visit.”

This new level of convenience was designed to help with everyday routines, delivering essential items like milk and bottled water to customers, as well as visitor favorites like a soft pretzel, energy drinks, chips and gum.

The new service is being offered at QT stores nationwide, totaling more than 800 locations in 11 states. QT employees will deliver numerous items in the store, including the full QT Kitchens menu, bottled soda, Chapstick and more. For a full list of items available for pick-up, customers can visit the QT mobile app.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 800 stores in 11 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating five percent of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. With over 20,000 employees, QuikTrip has consistently been ranked as one of the top convenience store marketers in product quality and friendly service.