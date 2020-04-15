COVID-19 Update Podcast: HR Considerations During Coronavirus

How c-stores act now during COVID-19, will inform how customers and employees regard them later. Saying "thank you" to employees is more important than ever.

Shortly after the Humetrics/CStore Decisions annual HR Benchmarking Survey concluded, COVID-19 arrived creating a very different retail landscape. Mel Kleiman, founder of Humetrics, speaks with Erin Del Conte, executive editor of CStore Decisions, about the annual HR survey, tried-and-true human resources best practices and what c-store retailers can do from an HR standpoint to be successful despite COVID-19.