Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Offers Full-Service Fueling

Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience stores will offer free full-service fueling at its more than 165 convenience stores across eight states.

The service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Upon arrival, customers who want to use the service can select the pump’s “Fuel Help” button or call a designated phone number found on signs at each pump. Food and items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customer vehicles using the service.

Once notified, employees will meet customers at their vehicle and process their transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle. Full-service fueling can be paid with cash or credit card. As an added safety measure, employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction.

Hy-Vee Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually and more than 80,000 employees.