Casey’s Donates 25,000 Meals to the Food Bank of Iowa

Casey’s is taking steps to demonstrate its “Here For Good” mission as the residents of Des Moines and surrounding communities continue to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

Casey’s General Stores has donated more than 30,000 pounds of food — equal to 25,000 meals — to the Food Bank of Iowa, as well as more than 7,700 pounds of food to the Terre Haute Catholic Charities.

“At Casey’s, we see it as part of our purpose to lift up the communities we call home, especially in times of need,” said Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey’s General Stores. “We’re heartened to be able to provide food to those who need it here in Central Iowa and demonstrate to the community that we’re here for good.”

Casey’s provided the following specific food items: Eckrich pre-sliced bologna, Eckrich pre-sliced salami, pre-sliced roast beef sandwiches, pre-sliced turkey sandwiches, egg salad, tuna salad, and chicken salad.

“Deli meat is not an item that is frequently donated, so you can imagine the excitement we had when we learned we would be receiving 30,000 pounds,” said Michelle Book, president and CEO, Food Bank of Iowa. “We are thrilled by the opportunity to share this excellent donation from Casey’s with our neighbors in need.”