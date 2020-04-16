Kwik Chek Launches Family Meal Deals

Texas-based Kwik Chek, a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores, grocery stores and quick food operations, has launched Family Meal Deals and Family Kwik Packs.
The Family Meal Deals are all under $20 and serve a family of four. Meals include:
- Chicken Family Deal: $15.99, 10 tenders, two 16-ounce sides, four rolls
- Kings Ranch Family Deal: $19.99, Kings Ranch Casserole (48oz), large salad, four Texas toasts
- Chicken Fried Steak Family Deal: $19.99, four chicken fried steaks with gravy, two 16-ounce sides, large salad, four Texas toasts
- Hamburger Meal Deal: $19.99, four 1/3-pound burgers with veggie toppings, four sides of fries
- Pizza Meal Deal: $19.99, two 14-inch two-topping pizzas with a large salad
- Taco Family Deal:
- Breakfast: six original tacos for $8.99, 12 for $13.99
- Lunch: six original tacos, two 16-ounce sides for $13.99, 12 original tacos for $19.99
The Family Kwik Packs are available at Kwik Chek’s cold grab-and-go section, and include chicken salad, brisket, carne guisada, picadillo, pork tamales, mac and cheese, charro beans, mashed potatoes and green beans. Offerings vary by store location.