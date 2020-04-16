Our Commitment to You

It is safe to say these past weeks have been among the most difficult and emotional that any of us can remember in our lifetimes. The impact of the coronavirus outbreak has been felt by individuals and families, companies and communities, across the country and around the world.

All of us at CStore Decisions, the National Advisory Group (NAG) and the Young Executives Organization (YEO) are struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic like you, both personally and professionally. These are challenging times, but there are also reasons to stay positive.

The convenience store industry has been a beacon of hope these past two months for millions of Americans concerned about access to essential items like gasoline, milk, bread and fresh food. Your convenience stores, in some cases, have been the only stores in town where the lights are still on. That brings tremendous comfort to the customers you serve.

It’s times like these where your corporate culture and your core values carry your business. I am so proud to read all of the stories about c-store chains stepping up to protect and pay employees on the front line in an effort to maintain some sense of normalcy for the community, which includes police, firefighters and the rest of our nation’s first responders.

In all my calls with retailers, the common theme was their special concern for their people, and that doesn’t surprise me as the convenience retail industry has always been a people-first business. Whether it’s a natural disaster or a global pandemic, the convenience store industry always rises to the occasion, and this COVID-19 virus is no exception. The important thing to remember is that we will all get through this together.

Our role here at CStore Decisions is to be a connector to information and positive stories to keep you informed, motivated and focused on the great work you are doing.

In late March, we hosted a webinar on what to do if your store is contaminated by the coronavirus. I was expecting a good response, but nearly 400 people registered to participate in just the first few hours. That reinforces to me that we need to stay proactive with information to help you get through this crisis. It is our mission and my commitment to you, and all of us here take it very seriously.

Please let me know if there is any way we can be of assistance. The next few months will continue to see new challenges, but we will persevere if we stay smart, diligent and minimize risks. I have no doubt our great industry will rise back stronger than ever. Please be safe.

For any questions about this issue or suggestions for future issues, please contact me at [email protected]