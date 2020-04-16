Rutter’s Extends Fuel Rewards Redemption Period

All fuel rewards earned between March 1 and May 31 will now have a 120-day redemption period, versus the usual 60 days.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to limit everyday travel, Rutter’s has extended the redemption period on fuel rewards for its Rutter’s Rewards customers.

All fuel rewards earned between March 1 and May 31 of this year will now have a 120-day redemption period, versus the usual 60 days.

“As we continue to navigate this difficult period for our country, we want to add more value for our loyal Rutter’s customers,” said Chris Hartman, Director of Fuels, Forecourt and Advertising at Rutter’s. “Extending our fuel rewards redemption period will help our customers continue to earn and redeem their discounts on fuel, at the appropriate time for them.”

Rutter’s Rewards Program allows customers to receive cents off per gallon of fuel with select in-store purchases. These collected cents off can be accumulated to help save money at the pump. Rutter’s Rewards VIP offers, along with the fuel rewards balance, can be found on the Rutter’s app and website.

Rutter’s, a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania, operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.