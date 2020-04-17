7-Eleven’s Prepaid Mastercard Offers Alternative to Brick-and-Mortar Banks

The [email protected] by 7-Eleven Prepaid Mastercard offers an alternative to brick-and-mortar banks and can help cardholders receive direct deposit payments such as government benefits or paychecks.

Te U.S. Treasury Department recently began sending out economic impact — or stimulus — payments, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some people may have to wait weeks or months to receive their payments by mail.

With its [email protected] by 7-Eleven Prepaid Mastercard, 7-Eleven provides a convenient solution to under- and un-banked individuals and families to help them receive funds faster than a paper check.

After registration and activation, all funds loaded onto [email protected] by 7-Eleven card accounts are FDIC-insured. To facilitate stimulus payments, the U.S. Treasury Department is setting up a web portal to allow individuals to update their direct deposit information. The web portal will be available as early as this week, and [email protected] by 7-Eleven cardholders can update their account information to receive their stimulus checks via direct deposit sooner, rather than waiting to receive the payments in the mail.

“7-Eleven continues to look for ways to help our customers as they face hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. “We know a large number of Americans will need access to their checks as soon as possible, and we want to meet that need.”

Customers can purchase a [email protected] by 7-Eleven card at participating 7‑Eleven stores, or they can apply online. After customers complete enrollment, they will receive account information that can be used to update direct deposit information.

Here are some of the benefits of the [email protected] by 7-Eleven Prepaid Mastercard:

Money can be loaded onto the card at any 7-Eleven store.

Cash withdrawals at Allpoint Network ATMs in 7-Eleven stores, or any ATM with a [email protected] by 7-Eleven logo, are fee-free.

Use wherever Debit Mastercard is accepted — online, over the phone and in stores.

Access account information in the [email protected] by 7-Eleven Mobile App or in the Online Account Center, and track spending, check deposits and account balance.

Pay bills using the [email protected] by 7-Eleven Mobile App, online, as well as at any 7-Eleven store.

Use iPhone or Android smartphone camera to load checks onto the card account with the Mobile App.

Anytime Alerts can be set up to send a text or email after every transaction.

Regular use of a [email protected] by 7‑Eleven account earns waived fees, and 7Rewards loyalty program members can link their account to the [email protected] by 7-Eleven card to earn points that can be redeemed for 7‑Eleven merchandise.

The [email protected] by 7-Eleven Prepaid Mastercard and [email protected] by 7‑Eleven Family Prepaid Mastercard are issued by MetaBank, Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Netspend, a Global Payments company, is a registered agent of MetaBank.